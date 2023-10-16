Home  >  News

Word war brewing between House leaders, ex-Pres. Duterte: House sec-gen

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2023 12:26 AM

A word war ensued between the Philippine House of Representatives and former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Lawmakers called out Duterte for allegedly threatening one of their colleagues. - The World Tonight, ANC October 16, 2023
