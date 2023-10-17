Watch more on iWantTFC

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Tuesday said authorities in Surigao del Norte are monitoring another group, which allegedly has its own government and uses its own currency.

Speaking to Teleradyo Serbisyo, Dela Rosa said Surigao del Norte Governor Lyndon Barbers told him about another group that they are currently monitoring.

"Walang reported na violation sa karapatan ng kabataan, kasi wala pang nag-complain, kasi wala pang nakalayas, pero mas matindi daw ito kasi naka-wall, walled 'yung kanilang premises. At may sarili silang currency, may sarili silang pera," he said.

Dela Rosa was in Surigao del Norte to visit Sitio Kapihan in Socorro town, where the members of Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated (SBSI) are currently living.

The Senate is currently investigating allegations of child abuse and other violations committed by the leaders of SBSI.

