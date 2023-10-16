Home  >  News

PCG recovers capsized fishing boat in Pangasinan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2023 12:35 AM

The Philippine Coast Guard successfully retrieves the wreckage of a fishing boat which capsized after it was struck by an oil tanker near Pangasinan province. - The World Tonight, ANC October 16, 2023
