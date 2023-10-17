Home  >  News

'Not a coincidence,' senator says of series gov't site hacking

Posted at Oct 17 2023 04:53 PM

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said Tuesday he believes that the series of hacking incidents targeting government agency websites is "not a coincidence" and that this is just the beginning of a deeper series of problems.

In light of the incidents, Gatchalian pushed for the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to be given a budget for 2024 to further combat cyberattacks. — Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

(Thumbnail photo by Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB)
