'Not a coincidence,' senator says of series gov't site hacking

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said Tuesday he believes that the series of hacking incidents targeting government agency websites is "not a coincidence" and that this is just the beginning of a deeper series of problems. In light of the incidents, Gatchalian pushed for the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to be given a budget for 2024 to further combat cyberattacks. — Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News