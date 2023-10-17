Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The mother of Catherine Camilon, a Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate who was last seen on October 12 when she went to Batangas City from Tuy town where she lives, is calling on her to come home.

In an interview on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Rosario Camilon said her daughter had gone to Batangas City for a meeting with online media company Balisong Channel, where she had been a talent.

Mrs. Camilon said Catherine had been in touch until around 3:30 a.m. on Friday but has been unreachable since then.

"Ikaw ay aming hinihintay na. Saan ka man nandodoon, ikaw ay umuwi na dito sa atin. Kung ano man ang meron sa iyo ngayon, umuwi ka at ikaw ay aming maiintindihan,” she said.

(We are waiting for you. Wherever you are, come home to us. Whatever it is, come home and we will understand.)

Camilon said her daughter had not said anything about having problems, but said that Catherine may be going through something.

"Sa isip ko, hindi siya mawawala nang ganito kung wala siyang pinagdadaanan kahit wala siyang sinasabi.”

(In my mind, she will not leave like this if she is not going through something even though she didn’t say anything.)

Those with information on Catherine can get in touch with the family through 0936-193-7263, Mrs. Camilon said.