Home  >  News

Israel-Hamas war: PH gov't vows aid to Filipinos seeking repatriation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2023 12:16 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

An appeal for Egypt to open its Gaza border and accept civilians fleeing from Israel's looming ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave.

Dozens of Filipinos are now waiting at the Rafah border crossing while others are asking to be flown back to the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC October 16, 2023
 

Related Videos

Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Israel   Gaza City   repatriation   DFA   Department of Foreign Affairs  