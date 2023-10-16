Home > News Israel-Hamas war: PH gov't vows aid to Filipinos seeking repatriation ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2023 12:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An appeal for Egypt to open its Gaza border and accept civilians fleeing from Israel's looming ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave. Dozens of Filipinos are now waiting at the Rafah border crossing while others are asking to be flown back to the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC October 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsrealHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Gaza City repatriation DFA Department of Foreign Affairs