Hackers deface House of Representatives website ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2023 12:31 AM The website of the Philippine House of Representatives is back online after it was defaced by hackers over the weekend. This latest cyberattack prompted lawmakers to call for additional funding to help the country's information and communications technology department address cybercrimes. - The World Tonight, ANC October 16, 2023