Home  >  News

China conducted dangerous maneuvers vs PH vessel again: AFP

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2023 12:21 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine military slammed China's dangerous maneuvers against a Philippine Navy ship conducting a resupply mission to Rizal Reef. - The World Tonight, ANC October 16, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rizal Reef   West Philippine Sea   Philippine Navy   China  