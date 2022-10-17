Home  >  News

Typhoon Neneng destroys crops, causes landslides in Sta. Ana town

Posted at Oct 17 2022 11:34 PM

A typhoon left a trail of destruction in northern areas of the Philippine island of Luzon.

At least one town is under a state of calamity. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 17, 2022
