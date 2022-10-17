Home > News Journalists raise concerns over surprise police visits ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2022 11:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Supposed safety checks by Philippine police on several news reporters got criticized by media groups and lawmakers. Security officials have apologized for the surprise police visits to mediamen’s homes, which authorities claimed were done without malice. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 17, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight press freedom PNP DILG security check /video/business/10/17/22/ph-shares-outperform-asian-peers-in-bear-market-rally/video/news/10/17/22/typhoon-neneng-destroys-crops-causes-landslides/entertainment/10/17/22/marina-summers-teases-new-song-with-tarsier-records/video/spotlight/10/17/22/some-marawi-landmarks-restored-5-years-after-liberation/video/news/10/17/22/remulla-makes-first-public-appearance-since-sons-arrest