Journalists raise concerns over surprise police visits

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2022 11:17 PM

Supposed safety checks by Philippine police on several news reporters got criticized by media groups and lawmakers.

Security officials have apologized for the surprise police visits to mediamen’s homes, which authorities claimed were done without malice. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 17, 2022
