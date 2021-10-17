Home  >  News

Substitution pinapayagan sa batas para palakasin ang mga partido: analyst

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2021 07:21 PM

Naniniwala ang isang political analyst na hindi masama ang substitution na pinapahintulutan sa election laws sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Linggo, 17 Oktubre 2021

