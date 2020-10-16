Home  >  News

PH lifts ban on non-essential overseas travel

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2020 04:20 AM

The Philippine government lifts a ban on non-essential overseas travel and eases several other quarantine restrictions. This development comes as the country logged 3,000 more coronavirus cases. Details from Joyce Balancio. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 16, 2020
