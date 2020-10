House approves 2021 budget bill

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The lower House under a new leadership delivers on its promise to approve the proposed 2021 national budget before the end of the special session called by President Rodrigo Duterte. As RG Cruz tells us, the next goal after that is to send the approved bill to the Senate before end of October to give the upper chamber more time to study the spending plan. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 16, 2020