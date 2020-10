Heavy police presence sparks tension in burial of Baby River

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Heavy police presence resulted in a tension-filled burial in the city of Manila for a three-month-old baby who died two months after she got separated from her jailed mother. Up until the last moments of the burial the political detainee still in handcuffs was surrounded not by her family but of jail personnel. Mike Navallo has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 16, 2020