Teleradyo

13th month, cash gift ng GSIS, SSS pensioners ibibigay sa Disyembre

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2020 05:00 PM

MAYNILA - Mayroong aasahang cash gift ang mga pensioner ng Government Service Insurance System o GSIS sa darating na unang linggo ng Disyembre.

Sabi ni GSIS Executive Vice President Nora Malubay, aabot sa mahigit kalahating milyon ang mga pensiyonado ng ahensiya.

Tiniyak din ng Social Security System na matatanggap ng kanilang pensioners ang 13th month pay sa unang linggo rin ng Disyembre.
 
- Headline Pilipinas, 17 Oktubre 2020
