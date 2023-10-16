Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday said it has recovered what remains of FB Dearyn, the fishing boat that was rammed by a foreign vessel early this month, amid an ongoing investigation into the incident that killed three Filipino fishermen.

The Filipino vessel was towed and brought to Subic Bay Freeport Zone, as seen in footage released by the office of Sen. Francis Tolentino. The lawmaker said the retrieval of FB Dearyn will aid in the probe into the maritime incident.

Early findings by authorities point to MT Pacific Anna, an oil tanker registered in the Marshall Islands, as the vessel that collided with the stationary FB Dearyn on October 2.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

(Report from Sherie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News)

