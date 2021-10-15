Home  >  News

Health officials defend lowering of Metro Manila COVID-19 alert level

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 16 2021 03:13 AM

Health officials justify the lowering of Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level. An independent research group supports the downgrade but also calls for several measures to be improved. Raphael Bosano reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 15, 2021
