Former political foes join forces in Robredo senatorial slate in 2022

Posted at Oct 16 2021 02:49 AM

Uneasy alliances as former political foes turn into bedfellows in the 2022 Senate slate of opposition presidential bet Leni Robredo. Some of her senatorial bets are also in the lineup of her election rivals. Mike Navallo has tonight's Top Story. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 15, 2021
 
