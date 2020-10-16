Home  >  News

PUV drivers tinikitan sa paglabag sa safety protocols

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 16 2020 10:50 AM

MAYNILA - Nasa mahigit 30 sasakyan ang nabigyan ng ticket sa joint operation ng Inter-Agency Council for Traffic sa Quirino Highway sa Quezon City.

Ito ay matapos na mahuling lumalabag sa safey protocol ng Inter-Agency Task Force ang mga PUV driver.

Hindi bababa sa 5 pampasaherong jeep rin ang hinarang at tinikitan dahil hindi nakasuot ng face shield ang ilan sa mga pasahero.

Marami ring pampasaherong jeep ang hinuli na namamasada na walang nakalagay na mga plastic barriers at divider sa kanilang jeep na paglabag sa IATF protocol.

May mga nahuli rin taxi drivers na walang suot na face shield ang kanilang mga pasahero at hindi rin nakalusot ang isang kolorum van na ngayon ay hinatak ng IACT.

Isang private vehicle rin ang hinuli dahil nagtetelepono habang nagmamaneho ang driver.

Naglalaro sa P1,000 hanggang P5,000 ang multa sa mahuhuling lumalabag sa IATF protocol habang papalo naman sa P5,000 ang multa sa mahuhuling lumalabag sa anti-distracted driving law.

- TeleRadyo, 16 Oktubre 2020
