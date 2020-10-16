Health should be top priority in 2021 budget: health workers

MANILA - The Alliance of Health Workers on Friday reiterated their call for Congress to prioritize the health sector in the 2021 national budget.

The Department of Health's proposed budget for 2021 is P204 billion.

"Hindi nga sumasalamin 'yung budget sa sinasabi ng gobyerno na dapat sa panahon ng pandemya taasan 'yung budget. Dapat i-prioritize 'yung kalusugan ng mamamayan,” said the group’s national president Robert Mendoza on Teleradyo.

"Nakikita natin na hindi talaga prayoridad ng gobyerno kalusugan ng mamamayan at ng ating mga health workers."

As of Oct. 13, a total of 10,332 health workers have tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. Of that number, 63 have died.

Health workers, he said, continue to worry about the limited supplies of protective equipment and nurses are likewise demoralized with the issue on demotion in their ranking.



“Sumulat na tayo sa Kongreso, kahit sa Senate nagkaroon ng recommendations na dapat i-restore 'yung budget cut ng maintenance operating expenses sa 33 hospitals kinaltasan ito almost P1.2 billion,” he said.

They are also requesting to abolish the corruption-laden state health insurance firm and instead direct its P71.2B budget to public hospitals.

“Sana magkaroon na nang komprehensibo, libre, at tax funded na health care system natin,” he said.