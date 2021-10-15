Zamboanga Peninsula facing surge of COVID cases

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Zamboanga Peninsula is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections, with its hospitalization rate at critical risk, a health official said Friday.

"For the past weeks, especially for Zamboanga City and Zamboanga del Norte, we experience 'yung (the) surge ng (in) COVID cases," Dr. Joshua Brillantes, regional director of Department of Health Region 9 told TeleRadyo.

The DOH earlier flagged the southern region as "high risk" following rise in coronavirus infections.

According to DOH COVID-19 Tracker, Zamboanga has recorded more than 46,000 virus cases since the pandemic began. It currently has 2,927 active cases while 841 have succumbed to the disease.

As of Wednesday, the region's bed occupancy rate was at 74.4 percent, which means 799 of its 1,074 beds were utilized.

Nineteen of its hospitals were considered "safe" or less than 60 percent occupied, 5 were "moderate" or 60 to 70 percent occupied, 5 were "high risk" or 70 percent to 85 percent occupied, and 9 were "critical" or more than 85 percent occupied.

"(Our) beds natin for COVID is already at 87 percent. Medyo (This is slightly at ) critical risk na ito and also 'yung (our) ventilator utilization natin mataas na din (is high)," Brillantes said.

As of September 27, Zamboanga has administered more than 968,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Some 488,000 have received the first dose while 479,000 have completed the inoculation.

From October 16 to 31, Zamboanga City and Zamboanga del Norte will be under modified enhanced community quarantine while general community quarantine with heightened restrictions will be enforced in Zamboanga del Sur. Zamboanga Sibugay will be under GCQ.