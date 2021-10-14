Home  >  News

Presidential aspirants offer disparate approaches on China policy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 15 2021 02:43 AM

Prominent candidates in the 2022 presidential race offered different approaches to the country's maritime dispute with China. Sherrie Ann Torres reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 14, 2021
