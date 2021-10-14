Home  >  News

Lacson resolute in running for president 2022 elections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 15 2021 02:47 AM

Senator Panfilo Lacson remained adamant about seeking the presidency next year. The Reporma standard bearer said more politicians are now being added to his 2022 senatorial ticket. Willard Cheng reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 14, 2021
