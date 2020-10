LTFRB: Metro Manila-Davao City bus route to reopen soon

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The bus route between Metro Manila and Davao City will soon reopen, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Thursday, as the government sought to increase mass transport capacity in a bid to boost the pandemic-battered economy.

"Magpapalabas na po tayo din this week ng another set of inter-regional routes going into Metro Manila coming all the way from Davao City," said LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra.

(We will release another set of inter-regional routes going into Metro Manila coming all the way from Davao City this week.)

"Pinayagan na rin po ni Mayor Sara [Duterte-Carpio] ang pagbubukas ng Davao City by way of land trips from Davao City to Metro Manila. So, nagpapasalamat po tayo na bukas po iyong siyudad ng Davao to open up routes between Davao City to Manila," he told reporters.

(Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio allowed the opening of Davao City by way of land trips from Davao City to Metro Manila. We are thankful that the city of Davao opened up routes to and from Manila.)

Mabalacat, Pampanga has opened up its bus route to Metro Manila, he said.