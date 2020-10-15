Home  >  News

FDA: Vaccine trials in PH could start before year ends

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 15 2020 11:19 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration said vaccine trials in the country could start before the year ends. President Rodrigo Duterte, meanwhile, assured Filipinos the country could buy COVID-19 vaccines once they become commercially available. More from Raphael Bosano. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 15, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   FDA   vaccine   vaccine trials   COVID-19 vaccine   coronavirus vaccine   Philippine vaccine trials   Philippines   Philippines updates   Duterte   Rodrigo Duterte   COVID-19 updates   coronavirus updates   vaccine updates  