Home  >  News

Cayetano not joining House minority bloc following ouster

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 15 2020 11:16 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The camp of Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano denies he is joining the minority bloc of the House of Representatives following his removal from the chamber's top post. As RG Cruz tells us, the former speaker and his political party have even signed a manifesto supporting his successor, Lord Allan Velasco. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 15, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Cayetano   Alan Peter Cayetano   House   House of Representatives   Congress   minority   minority bloc   House minority bloc   Cayetano minority   House Speakership   Speakership   Velasco   Lord Allan Velasco   Philippines   Philippines updates  