Home  >  News

PH confirms 3rd Filipino fatality in Hamas attack in Israel

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2023 01:44 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A third Filipino is confirmed dead during last weekend's Hamas attack in Israel. Dozens of Filipinos are now asking to be repatriated. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 13, 2023

Related Videos

Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Israel   Hamas   Palestine   OFW   Israel Hamas war   conflict  