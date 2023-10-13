Home > News PH confirms 3rd Filipino fatality in Hamas attack in Israel Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 14 2023 01:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A third Filipino is confirmed dead during last weekend's Hamas attack in Israel. Dozens of Filipinos are now asking to be repatriated. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Hamas Palestine OFW Israel Hamas war conflict