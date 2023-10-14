Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) vowed on Saturday to assist the families of the killed Filipino workers in Israel, saying they have been in touch with them for a couple of days already.

Three Filipinos have so far died because of the armed conflict, with 3 still unaccounted for, according to authorities

OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio said they are just waiting for the preparation set by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to repatriate their remains.

"Hindi tayo kukulangin ng karanasan para ito ay maisagawa sa ating mga kababayan," said Ignacio over Teleradyo Serbisyo.

Ignacio said government has "more than sufficient funds" to bring migrant Pinoys back to the Philippines.

"Ang main concern natin ay 'yung nandoon sa Gaza, 'yung mga nandoon sa Gaza ay hindi naman OFW. DFA territory 'yan dahil asawa ito ng mga Palestinian," he said.

"The DFA is exploring all channels of diplomacy para mabigyan tayo ng humanitarian passage, para mailabas sila ng Gaza. Mailabas lang sila doon, hindi na ito mahirap," he siad.

At least 22 of the over 30,000 Filipinos currently in Israel have expressed their intention to go back to the Philippines following the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The first batch, composed of 8 Filipinos, will be repatriated on Oct. 16, the DFA said on Friday.

Meanwhile, 131 Filipinos remained in Hamas-run Gaza, including 3 tourists, said the DFA. At least 92 Filipinos have sought repatriation from the enclave.

Thousands of Palestinians already fled to southern Gaza in search of refuge on Saturday after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

At least 1,900 Gazans — most of them civilians and including more than 600 children — have been killed in waves of missile strikes on the densely populated enclave, the health ministry said.

Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States, took about 150 Israeli, foreign and dual national hostages back to Gaza in the initial attack, Israel has said.

The militant group said Friday that 13 of them had been killed in Israeli air strikes. It has previously said four hostages died in bombardments.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse

