DOST confirms portal suffered data breach in August

Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2023 01:50 AM

A third cyberattack on Philippine government agency targets the DOST. A DICT official said the series of data breaches underscores the need for government agencies to be given confidential funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 13, 2023
