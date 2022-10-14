Home  >  News

PH to receive $100 million in US military aid

Posted at Oct 14 2022 11:53 PM

The Philippines will receive $100 million in US military aid. This announcement by the US ambassador, coinciding with the visit to Manila of nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. —The World Tonight, ANC, Oct. 14, 2022
