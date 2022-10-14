Home > News PH to receive $100 million in US military aid ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 14 2022 11:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippines will receive $100 million in US military aid. This announcement by the US ambassador, coinciding with the visit to Manila of nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. —The World Tonight, ANC, Oct. 14, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, US, US Navy Read More: US US military US military aid US ambassador USS Ronald Reagan US aircraft carrier Philippines US ties /video/news/10/14/22/marcos-jr-brushes-off-appeal-for-de-limas-case/entertainment/10/14/22/restored-version-of-feng-shui-now-on-netflix/video/news/10/14/22/no-bail-for-remullas-son-over-illegal-drugs-case/video/news/10/14/22/marcos-jr-rejects-calls-for-remullas-resignation/news/10/14/22/prc-seeks-p72-m-to-expand-computerized-exams