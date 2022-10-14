Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. rejects calls for Remulla's resignation

Oct 14 2022

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejects calls for the resignation of his Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla after the official's eldest son was arrested for possession of illegal drugs. Remulla says he will not quit but will pursue his goal of reforming the Philippine justice system. Johnson Manabat has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Oct. 14, 2022
