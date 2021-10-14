Watch more on iWantTFC

Government said on Thursday it would assist businesses struggling to give their workers 13th month pay due to losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque noted no firm can be exempted from giving out this benefit as it is mandated by law.

"Pero dahil alam nating maraming mga small and medium-scale industries na nahihirapan dahil nag-lockdown na naman tayo, magbibigay naman pong assistance ang ating gobyerno," he said in a press briefing.

(But because we know that my small and medium-scale industries that are struggling because we went on another lockdown, the government will give assistance.)

This aid will be coursed through the Small Business Corporation, he added.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said he has discussed with Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. the possibility of "soft loans" for the 13th month pay.

"Mukhang okay, very positive ang reaction ni president [Ortiz-Luis]," Bello said in a televised public briefing.

(His reaction seemed okay, very positive.)