MAYNILA - Sinagot ng kampo ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ang mga haka-haka kasunod ng pag-atras ng beteranong broadcaster na si Kabayan Noli de Castro sa pagtakbo bilang senador sa ilalim ng Aksyon Demokratiko.

Ayon kay Lito Banayo, na pinuno ng campaign team ni Domagoso, nirerespeto ng alkalde ang personal na desisyon ni De Castro na huwag nang ituloy ang kaniyang kandidatura at bumalik na lang sa broadcasting.

“Ginagalang namin personal reasons ni Kabayan. Mabuti nga mas maagang nangyari ito,” pahayag ni Banayo.

Itinanggi ni Banayo ang mga ugong na nagkakaproblema sa isyu ng pondo para sa kampanya.

“I doubt that. In fact, committed naman si Mayor Isko doon sa campaign funding, campaign resources ng aming senatorial candidates ay tutulong siya. Hindi ko na siya sasabihin kung ano pero like si Dr. Carl Balita na taga TeleRadyo din at saka si Sam Gutoc, nandoon ako nang may iabot si Yorme na pang-unang gastos which is normal in a campaign. Kailangang kumilos nung mga iyon, pang ikot-ikot, may panggastos naman, lalo na si Kabayan,” sabi niya.

Ayon kay Banayo, hindi maaapektuhan ng pag-atras ni De Castro ang kampanya ni Domagoso.

Kinumpirma din ni Banayo ang pagbibitiw sa pwesto ng chief of staff ni Domagoso na si Cesar Chavez pero nilinaw na wala itong kinalaman sa pag-atras ni De Castro.

TeleRadyo 14 Oktubre 2021