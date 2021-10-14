Home  >  News

KMU hirit ang financial aid sa mga negosyo para sa 13th month pay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2021 02:53 PM

MAYNILA— Hinihikayat ang pamahalaan na maglaan ng pondo para matulungan ang mga negosyante na maibigay pa rin ang 13th month pay ng mga manggagawa sa kabila ng pandemya.

Ayon sa labor group na Kilusang Mayo Uno, dapat tulungan ng gobyerno ang mga small at medium enterprises na maharap ang kanilang obligasyon sa mga manggagawa.

"Hindi puwedeng excluded sa pagbabayad ang mga employers sa 13th month pay sa kabila ng epekto ng pandemya dahil sa ngayon pa lang matinding kagutuman at kakulangan na ang nadarama ng mga manggagawa," ani KMU chairperson Elmer Labog sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Huwebes.

Ani Labog, ang 13th month pay na matatanggap ng mga manggagawa ay hindi bonus kundi nakalaan na rin sa mga iba pang bayarin.

Para sa KMU, dapat hindi loan kundi grant ang ibigay ng gobyerno sa mga negosyong nabangkarote dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic.

Sinabi na ng Employers Confederation of the Philippines na mahihirapang magbayad ng 13th month pay ang mga maliliit na negosyo sa mga empleyado nito.

Gustong magbigay ng mga employer ng benepisyo para sa kanilang mga tauhan kaya't sana ay bigyan sila ng pautang na walang interes o kondisyon, dagdag ng ECOP.

Hiling din ng business community na mas luwagan pa ang limitasyon sa negosyo sa gitna ng pandemya.

Paalala naman ng Department of Labor and Employment, mandatory ang 13th month pay maliban na lang kung papayag ang mga empleyado na hindi muna ito makuha dahil apektado ang negosyo sa pandemya.

