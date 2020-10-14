Home  >  News

Teleradyo

TINGNAN: Linear park sa Baseco Compound, mabibisita na

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2020 09:46 AM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MAYNILA - Bukas na sa publiko ang linear park sa Baywalk sa Baseco Compound sa Maynila.

Dinaluhan nitong Martes ng mga opisyal ng pamahalaang lungsod ng Maynila ang inagurasyon ng parke para sa mga residente.

Dahil linear park ito, pahaba ang pasyalan imbes na karaniwang disenyo ng mga parke sa mga lungsod kung saan limitado ang espasyo.

Nasa 50 metro rin ito na ipinwesto sa kahabaan ng baywalk sa Baseco.

Tanaw ang Manila Bay at port area na dagdag-liwanag sa gabi.

 

Nilagyan na ng bricks ang Baywalk, mga ilaw at tinamnan din ng mga puno. May mga upuan din para sa mga mamamasyal.

Nilagyan din ng palikuran ang parke para maiwasan ang pagdumi sa Pasig River.

Ayon kay Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, ginawa ang park para pagandahin ang Baseco na kilalang lugar na maraming informal settlers.

Sa paraang ito, nabibigyan umano ng dignidad ang mga residente sa kabila ng hirap sa buhay.

Hiling lang ng Manila LGU sa mga residente na pangalagaan ang parke sa pamamagitan ng pagpapanatiling malinis ito at pairalin ang disiplina sa lahat ng oras.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Baseco Compound   Manila   linear park   Isko Moreno   baywalk   TeleRadyo   Tagalog news  