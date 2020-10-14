Restobars dapat humingi ng clearance kung pwedeng mag 24 oras - DTI

MAYNILA - Hinikayat ng Department of Trade and Industry ang mga restobar na makipag-ugnayan sa kanilang lokal na pamahalaan kung sakop ba ang kanilang negosyo na mag-operate ng 24-oras.

Ito’y matapos na salakayin ng mga tauhan ng Quezon City Task Force Disiplina ang isang restobar sa lungsod at tinikitan ang 26 na kustomer nito na kumakain at nag-iinuman dahil lagpas na sila sa itinakdang curfew hours na mula 10 p.m. hanggang 5 a.m. sa ilalim ng general community quarantine.

“Yung grey area o alanganin, kumuha na lang ng clearance para sigurado po sila,” pahayag ni DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez sa panayam ng TeleRadyo Miyerkoles ng umaga.

Sa ilalim ng DTI Memorandum Circular 20-52, pinapayagan ng mga restaurant at fastfood na taasan pa ang kanilang operational capacity para sa dine in at papayagan na rin na makapag-bukas ng 24-oras.

“Yung aming memo circular referring to dine-in. Kung restobar baka na mistake nila for inuman kaya importante sa mga ganung establisyimento makipag-ugnayan sa local government para malinawan ang kanilang role kung sila ay papayagan,” dagdag niya.