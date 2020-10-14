Home  >  News

Reshuffle of House officials begins under new Speaker Velasco

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2020 10:29 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The House of Representatives undergoes a major reshuffle following the election of new speaker, Lord Allan Velasco. But a former lawmaker believes that despite a new leader, the lower chamber is still not expected to be independent of President Rodrigo Duterte. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 14, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   House of Representatives   Lord Allan Velasco   House of Representatives reshuffle  