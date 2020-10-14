Reshuffle of House officials begins under new Speaker Velasco
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 14 2020 10:29 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, House of Representatives, Lord Allan Velasco, House of Representatives reshuffle
- /video/news/10/14/20/duterte-cabinet-recommends-shortening-curfew-hours
- /video/news/10/14/20/jailed-activist-visits-wake-of-baby
- /video/news/10/14/20/denr-official-blasts-up-experts-critical-of-manila-bay-white-sand-project
- /spotlight/10/14/20/10000-more-children-a-month-could-die-of-malnutrition-due-to-covid-impact-who
- /overseas/10/14/20/putin-says-russia-approves-second-covid-19-vaccine