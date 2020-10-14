OCTA Research to keep publishing COVID-19 analysis but not quarantine suggestions

MANILA - A team of professors analyzing COVID-19 data in the Philippines said Wednesday it will continue to publish coronavirus information but will leave quarantine restrictions to government.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier asked the OCTA Research Group to relay their suggestions in private. Roque later clarified he was referring to the group's recommendations on quarantine measures, Professor Guido David said.

"We’ve clarified that statement and government is not stopping us from publishing data on COVID and trend analysis which we have been doing since April. This will remain to be a public service we provide to the media, general public, and government," he told ANC's Headstart.

"We agree that this is the task of the government kasi (because) they have to balance several factors. Kami we’re just looking at it from the perspective of the numbers."

The group will continue to make recommendations such as increased testing in certain locations and will monitor COVID-19 data in local governments due to authorities' push for granular lockdowns, David said.