Jailed activist visits wake of baby

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2020 10:32 PM

For the first time since being separated two months ago, a jailed activist finally saw her three-month-old baby who died last week. But chaos marred the wake after authorities tried to block a media interview and take her back to jail before the allotted period for her visit. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 14, 2020
