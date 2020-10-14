Duterte Cabinet recommends shortening curfew hours
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 14 2020 10:35 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, Duterte Cabinet, coronavirus curfew, PH coronavirus, PH COVID-19
- /overseas/10/14/20/britains-spies-defending-covid-19-vaccine-work-mi5-chief-says
- /news/10/14/20/more-than-254000-filipino-migrant-workers-repatriated-amid-pandemic-lorenzana-says
- /video/news/10/14/20/jailed-activist-visits-wake-of-baby
- /video/news/10/14/20/reshuffle-of-house-officials-begins-under-new-speaker-velasco
- /video/news/10/14/20/denr-official-blasts-up-experts-critical-of-manila-bay-white-sand-project