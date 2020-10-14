Home  >  News

Duterte Cabinet recommends shortening curfew hours

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2020 10:35 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet proposes shortening the curfew to four hours.

Meanwhile, an independent research group will keep publishing its analyses of the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines despite an appeal from Malacañang to relay its recommendations in private. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 14, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   Duterte Cabinet   coronavirus curfew   PH coronavirus   PH COVID-19  