DOH says anti-virus measures remain despite easing of restrictions

MANILA - The Department of Health on Wednesday reminded the public to strictly observe COVID-19 protocols even as authorities eye easing some of the restrictions amid the pandemic.

The Metro Manila Council is considering allowing residents aged 18 to 65 out of their homes from the current 21 to 60 years old, its chairman Parañaque mayor Edwin Olivarez earlier said.

The government has also implemented a one-seat apart rule in public transportation, scrapping the one-meter distancing as the economy reopens further.

DOH spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said if residents are allowed outside, they must wear face masks and face shield at all times as well as practice physical distancing and handwashing.

"Bagamat nagkakaroon po tayo ng ganitong pagpapalawig ng protocols, talagang dapat ay i-enforce strictly and minimum health standards especially kung mapapayagan po ang ganitong mga edad," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Although there are easing of protocols, minimum health standards should be enforced strictly especially if this age group is allowed to go outside.)

"Alam naman natin they are considered vulnerable at sila po talaga ang nagkakaroon ng mas severe na condition kung sakaling nagkaka COVID-19."

(We know they are considered vulnerable and develop severe conditions when they contract COVID-19.)

Vergeire also reiterated proper ventilation must be observed in enclosed spaces such as public utility vehicles.