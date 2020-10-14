Home  >  News

2 nagnakaw ng disinfectant spray sa Pasay

Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2020 09:32 AM

MAYNILA - Timbog ang isang babae at lalaki matapos mahuling nagnakaw ng 6 na lata ng disinfectant spray sa convenience store sa Pasay City Martes ng hapon.

Sa report ng Southern Police District, inaresto ng barangay ang dalawa matapos nilang lumabas sa tindahan sa Buendia-Taft dala-dala ang mga item nang hindi nagbayad. 

Nagkakahalaga ng P1,788 ang lahat ng disinfectant spray, o tig-298 pesos ang bawat isa. 

Ayon sa pulis, kapwa nakatira sa iisang address sa ibang barangay sa Pasayang 29-anyos na babae at 45-anyos na lalaki. 

Iniimbestigahan pa ang motibo sa pagnanakaw at ano ang gagawin ng dalawa sa mga nabawing disinfectant spray. 

Nahaharap sila pareho sa kasong theft.

