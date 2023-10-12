Watch more on iWantTFC

While most of the country will experience generally hot weather this Friday the 13th, some areas may experience scattered rains as a low pressure area and super typhoon Bolaven both move farther away, PAGASA said.

The LPA 305 kilometers west of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan at 3 a.m. It may leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday or Saturday, said PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres.

The trough or extension of the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Occidental Mindoro and the northern portion of Palawan, Torres told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Abra can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience fair weather that may be marred by isolated rains or thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, Torres added.

Meanwhile, Bolaven was last spotted 2,455 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon. It is moving away from PAR at 25 kph.

"Malayong-malayo na po siya sa ating landmass," Torres said.

