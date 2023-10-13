'Katawa-tawa': DND chief reacts to China accusing PH of 'provocations'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro described as laughable China's statement that the Philippines has been provoking conflict in the West Philippine Sea, adding that the Asian giant is the only one that believes in its own propaganda.

Teodoro made the remark on the sidelines of the launch of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction on Friday, October 13.

"Ang provocative kung doon tayo mag-patrol sa 200 nautical-mile exclusive economic zone nila or mangisda tayo doon. Sila ang nanghihimasok dito. So paano tayo mangpo-provoke sa kanila? Mukhang katawa-tawa naman 'yung mga statement na ganiyan. Sila na lang ang naniniwala sa propaganda nila," he said.

In a statement earlier released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, it called on the Philippines to "take seriously China's concerns and stop making provocations and creating troubles at sea" following a series of actions done by the country that allegedly violated China's territorial sovereignty.

(Report from Raphael Basano, ABS-CBN News)