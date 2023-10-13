Home > News Earthquake interrupts ANC Headstart interview ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 13 2023 08:57 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An earthquake rocked a live interview between ANC Headstart host Karen Davila and Palestinian Ambassador to the Philippines Saleh Mohammad Friday morning. In the interview, the ambassador was questioning why world leaders sympathized with Israel after the deadly attack by Hamas militants last Saturday but did not speak out when Israeli rockets started bombing civilian targets in Gaza when he said: "We have an earthquake." Davila waited a few minutes until the shaking stopped but said they had to be ready in case the earthquake struck again. "We pray for the safety of everybody in the Philippines as well," the ambassador said. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber earthquake, makati, metro manila, anc, anc headstart, karen davila, Saleh Mohammad Read More: earthquake makati metro manila anc anc headstart karen davila Saleh Mohammad