Earthquake interrupts ANC Headstart interview

An earthquake rocked a live interview between ANC Headstart host Karen Davila and Palestinian Ambassador to the Philippines Saleh Mohammad Friday morning.

In the interview, the ambassador was questioning why world leaders sympathized with Israel after the deadly attack by Hamas militants last Saturday but did not speak out when Israeli rockets started bombing civilian targets in Gaza when he said: "We have an earthquake."

Davila waited a few minutes until the shaking stopped but said they had to be ready in case the earthquake struck again.

"We pray for the safety of everybody in the Philippines as well," the ambassador said.