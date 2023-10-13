36 more illegal POGO workers deported

Watch more on iWantTFC

Thirty-six illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) workers, who had been arrested at a scam hub in Pasay City in August, were deported Friday (October 13) by authorities.

All Chinese nationals, they were the third batch of deportees from the same POGO site, following 75 other Chinese and 14 Malaysian nationals, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission.

The Bureau of Immigration said the deportees have been included in the agency's blacklist, "effectively barring them from returning to the Philippines."

(Report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News)