Home > News

PH, US Marines sumabak sa combined arms and live fire exercise

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 13 2022 08:23 PM

Sumabak sa combined arms and live fire exercise ang mga tauhan ng Philippine Marine Corps at United States Marine Corps sa pagpapatuloy ng Kamandag bilateral exercises.

Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava.

TV Patrol, Huwebes, 13 Oktubre 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.