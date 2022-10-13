Home  >  News

PH, US Marines sumabak sa combined arms and live fire exercise

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2022 08:23 PM

Sumabak sa combined arms and live fire exercise ang mga tauhan ng Philippine Marine Corps at United States Marine Corps sa pagpapatuloy ng Kamandag bilateral exercises. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 13 Oktubre 2022

