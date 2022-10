NDRRMC says PH needs to be more resilient amid calamities

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Philippine disaster management officials on Thursday said they are working to make the country more resilient and adaptive to natural calamities.

This comes after the Philippines was named the most disaster-prone country in the latest World Risk Index.

Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), however, said this won't be an easy task.

Alejandro said everyone--from small communities to the national government--must do their share in improving the country's disaster preparedness.

"Dapat, proactive na tayo, we should do planning in advance, and be able to identify ano dapat mga resilient infrastructure na itatayo. The local leadership ay kailangan talaga yung kanilang political will to implement what is proper and what is really in the plan," he said.

(We should be proactive and do planning in advance. We must be able to identify resilient infrastructure that we need to build. The local leadership must show political will in carrying out the proper climate change mitigation measures in their plans.)