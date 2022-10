Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said Thursday it is thinking about increasing the stockpile of relief goods in the province as it prepares for more severe weather disturbances.

Two people have so far died in the province amid the onslaught of tropical depression Maymay.

State weather bureau PAGASA said a new tropical depression may enter the Philippines on Thursday afternoon and bring rains over extreme northern Luzon this weekend.

"This will be a long haul for us because Maymay may be dissipating soon, but entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility I think now is a new tropical depression Neneng. And right after Neneng, there's another low-pressure area," said Cagayan PDRRMO Officer-in-Charge Ruelie Rapsing.

Rapsing said 17,000 individuals were affected by flooding due to Maymay in their province. They are currently staying in 14 evacuation centers.