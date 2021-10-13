Home  >  News

SWS: Most Filipinos worried about catching COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2021 11:23 PM

New COVID-19 infections may be declining in the Philippines.

Despite this, a survey showed most Filipinos are still worried about catching the disease. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 13, 2021
